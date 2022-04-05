Puerto Vallarta will receive 6.4% of all cruise ships in Mexico this year

In the current year, in which it is estimated that more than 6 million cruise passengers will arrive in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta will account for 6.4 percent of the vessels that dock on the coasts of the country.

According to estimates from the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, whose head, Miguel Torruco Marqués, announced that during the current year, the arrival of 6,776,000 cruise passengers is estimated, which represents 385.7 percent more than in 2021, but still 25.5 percent less than the figure reached in 2019, prior to the pandemic when 9,095,000 cruise passengers arrived.

In 2022, there are five ports that have the highest number of scheduled cruise arrivals, representing 85.6 percent of the total arrival offer: Cozumel, 962 arrivals (41.6 percent of the total); Mahahual, 386 arrivals (16.7 percent); Ensenada, 269 arrivals (11.6 percent); Cabo San Lucas, 241 arrivals (9.3 percent); and Puerto Vallarta, 149 arrivals (6.4 percent).

The head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) pointed out that by 2022, the income of foreign currency by cruise passengers is expected to be $480 million dollars, which represents 286.2 percent more than in 2021, and is 23.3 percent away from obtaining the $626 million dollars registered in 2019.

He indicated that this year it is estimated that 2,313 cruise ships will arrive at the ports of Mexico, this is 177.7 percent more than the 883 in 2021, and only 21.6 percent below the 2,951 cruise ships that arrived in 2019.

In 2021, the five ports that received the highest number of cruise passengers were Cozumel, Mahahual, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán, which represented 89.7 percent of total passengers and 87.4 percent of arrivals.

This month, Puerto Vallarta will register 22 arrivals, and during the previous three months, it has already received 60.

