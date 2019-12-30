Puerto Vallarta will welcome 2020 with music and fireworks

Puerto Vallarta will welcome 2020 with music, fun, and fireworks through the ‘Super Mega Fiestón de Fin de Año’, specially prepared by the Municipal Government, to celebrate the arrival of the new year, together with the Vallarta families and tourists who gather each year on the Malecon.

The musical activities will begin at 10 pm in front of El Faro del Malecón, with the presentation of Akuaman Sound System, which will provide a multimedia musical show with a fusion of musical styles of yesterday, today and forever: rock, reggae, house, funk and cumbia with arrangements of batucada, jazz, DJ and live musicians.

Akuaman Sound System is the project of the Guadalajara artist Édgar Hernández, a former member of Plástiko, and among his most popular hits are songs such as “Awita de coco” and “Dulce serenata”.

At the opening of the celebration, there will be a special performance by the pre-Hispanic dance group Tlalocan of Puerto Vallarta, and the Spanish artist Cristian Gómez, with a musical performance to the rhythm of electronic music, jazz, and indigenous dances.

The show will continue with Puerkas Band DJ Set, with electrocumbias, hard mixes and cool sounds to dance in the new year. As well as the special performance of the musician and producer Anthony Raymundo with rhythmic sequences, toy synthesizers, and psychedelic guitars.

At 12 o’clock at night, after the new year countdown, the bay sky will be illuminated with the fireworks show that will announce the arrival of the new year 2020.