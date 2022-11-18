Mrs. María del Carmen Cortés Lugo was born in Las Peñas, on January 26, 1916, two years before the city was officially named Puerto Vallarta.
On Thursday night, Doña Carmen, the longest-living woman in the municipality, died at 106 years old.
She married Carlos Morett Rodríguez, with whom she had a son, together they ran their businesses: stationery, printing, and store, as well as being a housewife. Her family grew, and she has 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was a witness and part of the growth of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. Due to her life trajectory, the City Council awarded her recognition on her centenary birthday.
Doña Carmen lived her entire life in Old Town Puerto Vallarta, on Hidalgo street, one block from the Guadalupe parish and the Municipal Presidency.
She would regularly greet her neighbors from her window as they passed, even with more than a century of life she still enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and hook knitting.
With all her experience, she always remembered the teaching she inherited from her family: respect, unity, work, and love.
She was healthy throughout her life, she simply closed her life cycle by passing peacefully in her sleep at home.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta’s longest-living woman dies at 106 years old Mrs. María del Carmen Cortés Lugo was born in Las Peñas, on January 26, 1916, two years before the city was officially named Puerto Vallarta. On Thursday night, Doña Carmen, the longest-living woman in the municipality, died at 106 years old. She married Carlos Morett Rodríguez, with whom she had a son, together they ran…
- Mexico records 138% increase in COVID cases in just one week; new variant one of the most contagious Cornelius Römer, a scientist at the University of Basel, warned in early October on his Twitter account that BQ.1.1 “will drive a wave of variants in Europe and North America before the end of November” and assures that it will be one of the most contagious so far.
- Commander of Jalisco Cartel captured in the city of Tequila This Monday state authorities in Jalisco confirmed the arrest of an important commander of organized crime after an operation mounted by federal forces in the municipality of Tequila, in Jalisco. This was confirmed by the governor of Jalisco, although he said that it will be the military authorities who would provide more details on the…
- International Gourmet Festival, a gathering of flavors in Puerto Vallarta When thinking about Puerto Vallarta, one reflects on its beaches and nightlife, but also on its varied gastronomic offer. There are various culinary events in Puerto Vallarta each year, and among them, the International Gourmet Festival, which this year started on November 17 and will continue until November 20. The central axis of the event…
- Mexico confirms the first cases of “Hellhound”, a new variant of COVID-19 Hellhound is the nickname given to the new sublineages of Ómicron, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1, strains that have been constantly increasing since the end of September, mainly in Europe and the US. The National Institute of Genomic Medicine ( INMEGEN ) was the one that registered the first case of the “Hellhound” variant in a 36-year-old…