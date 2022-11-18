Puerto Vallarta’s longest-living woman dies at 106 years old

Mrs. María del Carmen Cortés Lugo was born in Las Peñas, on January 26, 1916, two years before the city was officially named Puerto Vallarta.

On Thursday night, Doña Carmen, the longest-living woman in the municipality, died at 106 years old.

She married Carlos Morett Rodríguez, with whom she had a son, together they ran their businesses: stationery, printing, and store, as well as being a housewife. Her family grew, and she has 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was a witness and part of the growth of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. Due to her life trajectory, the City Council awarded her recognition on her centenary birthday.

Doña Carmen lived her entire life in Old Town Puerto Vallarta, on Hidalgo street, one block from the Guadalupe parish and the Municipal Presidency.

She would regularly greet her neighbors from her window as they passed, even with more than a century of life she still enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and hook knitting.

With all her experience, she always remembered the teaching she inherited from her family: respect, unity, work, and love.

She was healthy throughout her life, she simply closed her life cycle by passing peacefully in her sleep at home.

