Representative Claudia Murguía Torres: You just need to walk along the Puerto Vallarta Malecon to realize the trafficking and child sexual abuse being committed

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a determined effort to fight against human trafficking, local Representative Claudia Murguía Torres has made combating this heinous crime a top priority. The legislator is well aware that Jalisco occupies one of the first places worldwide in human trafficking, including sexual exploitation, child sexual exploitation, labor exploitation, and illegal adoption management. Puerto Vallarta has been recognized by the UN as a hotbed for child exploitation in the world. Now, in her second legislature, she is taking significant steps to change this grim reality.

Murguía Torres has already succeeded in equating local . . .

