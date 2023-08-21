Puerto Vallarta Police Complete Three Months of LGBTQ+ Sensitivity Training

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a commendable initiative to promote inclusion and understanding of diversity, the Puerto Vallarta Police have completed the first stage of their training program focused on LGBTQ+ issues.
The training took place over three intense months, from May 18 to August 16, with a total of 10 sessions. 250 officers from various divisions of the corporation, including operational, tactical, tourism, crime prevention, and protection, participated in the training.
Leading the training was Ismael Rossi, a psychologist specializing in LGBTQ+ issues, with a background in psychoanalytic and Gestalt approaches. Rossi's extensive experience . . .
