Researchers Discover Over 1-Kilometer Long Crack in Mexico City Linked to Recent Earthquakes

Mexico City, Mexico – A significant geological discovery in the west of Mexico City has been announced by researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), shedding light on the cause behind a series of low-intensity earthquakes or microseisms in the region. A geological fault stretching over 1 kilometer, identified in the area from Plateros to Mixcoac, has been preliminarily linked to the tremors recently felt in this part of the nation's capital, according to findings released this Friday by the university's Engineering Institute (II).

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.