VACATION RENTALS

Shooting in Zona Romantica in Puerto Vallarta leaves one dead and at least two injured

December 4, 2022
, ,

One person was killed and at least two injured, one of them a police officer, as a result of a shooting in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. The area where the events occurred is one of the busiest in the tourist strip of the city, which is filled with bathers . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website