Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield spotted vacationing in Puerto Vallarta

This Tuesday afternoon Andrew Garfield began trending after his fans in Mexico saw him on the beaches in Puerto Vallarta enjoying the waves on his surfboard.
The American actor was seen surfing yesterday and according to some fan accounts, he decided to come to Jalisco for the sole purpose of vacationing and disconnecting from his life as an artist.
On his white surfboard, the actor showed off his skills on the waves in a burgundy swimsuit and navy swim shirt.
Before this trip to Mexico, the 39-year-old actor was seen vacationing in Italy and in Malibu, California, where he also enjoyed surfing.
The DailyMail highlighted that during this visit from Spider-Man, he was seen accompanied by a “mysterious woman”, although, in reality, it is thought that he may have traveled with a group of friends, as he has done on past trips, since she was also seen on the beach, walking next to another man who was carrying two boards, which are presumed to be his and hers.
There are no more photographs of the actor or his companions, other than those that were taken at the time he was seen surfing.
Last April 28, Garfield announced in an interview with Variety that he would take a short break from acting, for which he announced his temporary retirement from the big screen, although he has attended some events.
As Garfield shared after performing in Under the Banner of Heaven, he would take a break after having had a successful 2021, and although he was happy with what he experienced, he was tired.
“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because, as you know, this awards season has been a washing machine,” he acknowledged with Variety.
“ I need to be a bit normal for a while,” he announced.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Live Updates: Seismological records 314 aftershocks after earthquake Recent update: September 20, 2020 @6:20 AM Local Time Again on September 19. This Monday, a new earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded, with an epicenter in Coalcoman, Michoacán, and was perceived in several areas of Mexico. The Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta confirmed that there was damage to some…
- 7.4 earthquake in Michoacán shakes Puerto Vallarta; TSUNAMI ALERT ISSUED UPDATE: TSUNAMI ALERT FOR JALISCO HAS BEEN ISSUED If you are a subscriber, please log in to your dashboard to keep up with the latest development from the earthquake. In your dashboard, you can also see photos and videos of damage recorded in the area of Puerto Vallarta. If you are not a subscriber, you…
- Puerto Vallarta experiences 10 earthquakes every day, you just don’t feel them; a big one is inevitable After the earthquake of magnitude 7.7 registered on Monday afternoon with the epicenter of Coalcomán, Michoacán, it is not ruled out that an earthquake of the same magnitude will occur in the next two or three months. The above was pointed out by Dr. Araceli Zamora Camacho, research professor at the Department of Exact Sciences…
- As if the earthquake wasn’t enough; Mexico City warned of activity at the Popocatépetl volcano The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) reported that due to the recent activity of the Popocatépetl volcano, ash fall is expected in all the CDMX municipalities. At 5:05 p.m. on Monday, September 19, phase two of the volcanic alert traffic light was activated. Likewise, he urged the population…
- Ukraine says Mexico’s peace plan is meant to help Russia regroup for a new offensive Next Tuesday, the general debate of the 77th UN General Assembly will begin in New York, where leaders and heads of state from 170 countries will discuss the most urgent issues for the planet. President of Mexico appointed as representative of Mexico to the General Assembly, Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who plans to…