Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield spotted vacationing in Puerto Vallarta

This Tuesday afternoon Andrew Garfield began trending after his fans in Mexico saw him on the beaches in Puerto Vallarta enjoying the waves on his surfboard.

The American actor was seen surfing yesterday and according to some fan accounts, he decided to come to Jalisco for the sole purpose of vacationing and disconnecting from his life as an artist.

On his white surfboard, the actor showed off his skills on the waves in a burgundy swimsuit and navy swim shirt.

Before this trip to Mexico, the 39-year-old actor was seen vacationing in Italy and in Malibu, California, where he also enjoyed surfing.

The DailyMail highlighted that during this visit from Spider-Man, he was seen accompanied by a “mysterious woman”, although, in reality, it is thought that he may have traveled with a group of friends, as he has done on past trips, since she was also seen on the beach, walking next to another man who was carrying two boards, which are presumed to be his and hers.

There are no more photographs of the actor or his companions, other than those that were taken at the time he was seen surfing.

Last April 28, Garfield announced in an interview with Variety that he would take a short break from acting, for which he announced his temporary retirement from the big screen, although he has attended some events.

As Garfield shared after performing in Under the Banner of Heaven, he would take a break after having had a successful 2021, and although he was happy with what he experienced, he was tired.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because, as you know, this awards season has been a washing machine,” he acknowledged with Variety.

“ I need to be a bit normal for a while,” he announced.

