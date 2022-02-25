Strong forest fire season expected in Puerto Vallarta

This year will be very difficult in terms of fires in Puerto Vallarta, according to the director of Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade.

“Now it is expected to be very strong due to climate change and temperature issues. Now we do expect a quite, quite, quite strong and very busy season”, highlighted the municipal official, who pointed out that already being in February, the issue has begun to be addressed. “We have already begun meetings to reach work agreements on this type of matter,” he added.

Castillón Andrade said that the rural area of ​​the municipality is the one where the greatest number of fires occurs. “From Ixtapa to Las Palmas”, although they are also recorded in the urban area. “Many people who burn their land for cultivation, but they spread the fire to other places, but now it is more variable, but more than anything they are caused by man,” he added.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

The Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta has a force of 130 operational elements, 5 fire trucks, four pick-ups, and 5 ambulances and, despite the fact that resources are limited, the elements “do their best effort to get ahead,” he said.

For this reason, Castillón Andrade called on the population of Vallarta to avoid burning garbage or bonfires, because in this way fires in the municipality can be avoided and if one is observed, report it immediately to the emergency line. 911.

According to data from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), during 2021, 7,337 forest fires were registered in 32 states, affecting an area of ​​more than 660,000 hectares, with the states with the highest incidence being: Mexico, Jalisco, Chihuahua, and Michoacán.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN