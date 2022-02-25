Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 24, 2022

On the afternoon of this Thursday, February 24, 2022, the health authorities shared the daily technical report on the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. They confirmed the existence of 5,473,489 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 317,303 unfortunate deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the figures, in the last 24 hours, 18,252 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Similarly, there were 362 new deaths associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours.

Regarding confirmed deaths, the authorities reported that in the distribution by sex, deaths in men predominate with 62%. The median age is 64 years. In addition, the weekly death registry continues to show a decrease.

It is estimated that as of today’s cutoff there are 59,150 people (1.0%) who presented symptoms related to the COVID-19 disease in the last 14 days. The entities with the highest number of active cases per 100 thousand inhabitants are Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Colima, Aguascalientes, and Tlaxcala. Meanwhile, Chiapas, Durango, Coahuila, Quintana Roo and Jalisco have the lowest rates.

