Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Cabo Corrientes

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from Punta San Telmo northwestward to Cabo Corrientes. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Enrique is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). The storm is expected to gradually slowdown with a turn toward the northwest forecast to occur by Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast and Enrique could become a hurricane on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the east of the center.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Saturday.

RAINFALL: The outer bands of Enrique are likely to cause locally heavy rains over portions of southwestern Mexico. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Enrique will affect portions of the southwest coast of Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Hurricane Season 2021

This year, the hurricane season in the Pacific began earlier than ever. Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, off the coasts of Jalisco and Michoacán, and in doing so it broke a historical record, since never before, since there are records, had a system of that magnitude originated so soon in the northeastern part of this ocean. The previous record had been set by Tropical Storm Adrián, which emerged on May 10, 2017.

In addition, Andrés also anticipated the official start of the hurricane season in the Pacific, which begins each year on May 15 and ends on November 30.

Hurricane Predictions 2021

According to the SMN, the following systems are expected in 2021:

Tropical storms: between 7 and 10.

Strong hurricanes (categories 1 and 2 ): from 3 to 5.

Intense hurricanes (categories 3, 4 or 5): from 4 to 5.

Total: between 14 and 20 tropical cyclones.

The data is in the average collected for this Ocean between 1991 and 2020, which is 15 cyclones.

Names for the Northeast Pacific: Andrés -already used-, Blanca -already used-, Carlos -already used-, Dolores -already used-, Enrique -already used-, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Pamela, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, Zelda.

