Women in Puerto Vallarta Join Nationwide Protests on International Women’s Day

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On the occasion of International Women's Day, residents of Puerto Vallarta are preparing to join nationwide protests to demand an end to gender-based violence and impunity in cases of feminicide. This annual global event, observed on March 8th, serves as a platform to advocate for women's rights, justice, and equity.

