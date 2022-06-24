As part of the great diversity of activities to be carried out during the summer, the Tracy Lee Stum 3D Museum arrives in Puerto Vallarta, an attraction that adds to the cultural and entertainment offered in the destination, with interactive 3D murals, ideal for taking innovative photos while tasting the most avant-garde mixology in the region.

This new attraction in Puerto Vallarta will become a must-see during your visit to the green pearl of the Mexican Pacific, created by Californian artist Tracy Lee, who brings her talent to Mexico to offer a high-impact visual experience.

A great three-dimensional show is what the Tracy Lee Stum Museum promises, managing to interact directly with each of the visual murals located on the site.

Inside there are 27 illusions from floor to ceiling, which make up the work in its entirety, representing a passage from Mexico in each piece, in which it is possible to interact with murals by Frida Kahlo, with a surfboard to simulate sliding on the beaches of the Mexican Pacific, visit the outside of a pyramid where a tiger is found, climb the stairs of an airplane or carry a fighter in the ring, among many more experiences.

“This interactive museum in Puerto Vallarta is unique in the world because, in addition to creating an important selection of 3D murals, an authentic mixology bar of distillates and typical drinks from Mexico and the region has been incorporated, being a reflection of the magic that is lived in this incredible tourist destination”, assured the artist Tracy Lee.

The renowned mixologist Mario Mendoza will be in charge of the Cocktail-Art-Boutique, where sustainability, distillates, concoctions, and national crafts will be the main attraction of this avant-garde cocktail experience.

“We are very happy with the arrival of this museum in Puerto Vallarta, which offers an innovative proposal that will provide great moments for both locals and visitors, who surely will not miss the opportunity to take dozens of photos in each of the murals, also try exquisite avant-garde cocktails, which will undoubtedly give added value to the experience, ”said Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourist Advertising of Puerto Vallarta.

This museum, which promises to provide pleasant experiences in Puerto Vallarta, will open in July from the Tecaro group.

Puerto Vallarta is more than ready to welcome summer, which promises to be full of positive emotions for all travelers who visit this important destination on the Mexican Pacific.

