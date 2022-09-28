The Zombie March returns to Mexico City for the fifteenth year

The zombie march quinceañera invites you to the celebration of the popular zombie march in Mexico City, which after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic returns this 2022, where thousands of people will be able to participate and enjoy as a family.

It is an activity with a cause, so the call is made to the residents of the capital and those who wish to bring non-perishable food, a kilo of rice, beans, and other panty foods, which will be donated to the people who need it most. The bags or cans that are given away will be concentrated in the food bank to distribute later.

What is the Zombie March route?

The undead will flood the streets from their starting point at the Monument to the Revolution, they will continue along Paseo de la Reforma Avenue until they reach the Zócalo square in CDMX.

Those who are not dressed up in zombie attire will be able to feel part of the march of the undead with or without a costume, however, several makeup tents will be installed on Plaza de la Constitución so that they can request a zombie makeover to better join this terrifying party.

When is the Zombie March?

The date for the Zombie Walk will be Saturday, October 22 at 10:00 AM at the Monument to the Revolution, although the march will start at 4:00 pm.

During the day of the experience, a wide variety of activities are also expected, such as illustration contests, photography, horror stories, photography workshops (free), makeup with special effects, and illustration, among others.

The event can be attended by children and adults dressed up or not, but also a message of tolerance, equality, and non-discrimination will be shared.

