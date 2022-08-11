They captured an impressive waterspout in Lake Chapala

They captured a video of a waterspout in Lake Chapala, located in Jalisco. The natural event was recorded on the morning of August 9, between 8:00 and 9:30 a.m.; This was reported by the National Water Commission (Conagua) through its official Twitter account.
According to the agency, the incident was reported by observer Rosalia Vázquez, from the Piedra Barrenada weather station, Jocotepec.
Likewise, Tornados México, a research group affiliated with the Institute of Geography of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) assured that it is a common situation in this area, where the locals call them “snakes “.
“A #spout is reported this morning over Lake Chapala, #Jalisco. These types of phenomena in the area are quite common and are locally known as snakes”; Tweeted Tornadoes Mexico.
The event was recorded in the middle of the rainy season; Rainfall has been so heavy during the first days of August that the San Miguel River in El Alto recently overflowed its banks. The overflow occurred on August 3 and left a balance of 19 houses and 12 businesses affected. In addition to that, 150 people received the order to evacuate.
According to official information, in some parts of the town, the water level exceeded one meter in height, which is why elements of various government agencies were deployed to support the population.
What is a waterspout?
According to Conagua, a waterspout is “a whirlwind vortex similar to a tornado that originates in a body of water, regularly in the sea or lagoons, and are usually less intense than those that occur on land.”
According to the University of Guadalajara, the vortex or whirlpool originates due to the rotation of the wind on the surface; it becomes visible because the water around it condenses.
The waterspout reaches heights that do not exceed 914 meters and a diameter of between 15 and 46 meters. The dimensions vary throughout the period in which it remains active until it finally disappears when the air inside it becomes cold.
On this occasion, the impressive natural phenomenon was recorded in a video taken in Chapala, where you can see a huge column raised above the body of water.
It is worth mentioning that this same day another waterspout was recorded but in Ahome, Sinaloa. The event was captured by cameras in the fishing village of Paredones.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Criminals gangs burn stores and vehicles in Jalisco and Guanajuato Terror took hold of Jalisco and Guanajuato on Tuesday night. Criminals burned cars, trucks, and businesses, and also blocked several roads in these two states just after 7:00 p.m. The violence was the response to the operation to arrest a regional criminal and the clashes between crime rings and members of the Army, as explained…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…
- Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last month This Thursday morning another body was located that was being devoured by a crocodile in the Ameca River, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. According to initial reports, people arrived at the Ameca River, next to the radial well, when they noticed the presence of a body floating in the water, which was missing several parts, signs…
- Drug blockades in Jalisco increase US concern about the deterioration of security in Mexico “Seek shelter until further notice.” That was the recommendation for the staff of the United States Consulate in Guadalajara after the night of terror that unleashed the attempted capture of a regional leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The security alert was issued late on Tuesday, in the midst of drug blockades and…
- Allegations that Amber Heard blackmailed Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp are creepy, even for her If the latest reports that Amber Heard had a strategic plan to blackmail Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp the judgment against her, it’s the creepiest thing that we have seen from the actress during her very public spiral. And maybe the creepiest thing from Elon Musk, which says a lot. After starring in and…