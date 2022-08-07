Three-meter crocodile captured on Playa de Oro in Puerto Vallarta

This Saturday, elements of Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection captured a three-meter crocodile that was on the shores of Playa de Oro.

The agency reported that at approximately 9 am, a report was received by telephone from the Playa de Oro hotel staff about a crocodile sighting, so Lifeguard personnel attended to the report.

The agency sent vessel B 43, under the command of Petty Officer Ramón Guerrero Campos and an infantry lifeguard, Petty Officer Ignacio González Martínez, who began with the recommendations to beachgoers to clear the area.

The location and capture work was coordinated with environmental personnel under the command of Idelfonso Ramos and the boat was boarded with specialized equipment and two force elements, who successfully captured the crocodile that measured approximately three and a half meters and relocated it to the Ameca River.

Last month, Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both individuals being injured, and taken to a hospital for medical attention.

According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.

One of the victims was a 24-year-old man who was swimming in the sea at night when the animal attacked, so a companion also entered to help him.

The man who was swimming, Civil Protection points out, presented injuries to both legs, right arm, chest, and abdomen. While his companion was injured in the right arm and in the right groin area.

The two injured were American tourists, and after the first medical attention, they were transferred to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta.

