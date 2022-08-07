Woman’s body found in a suitcase in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday night, authorities located the body of a person inside a suitcase on Antonio J. Hernández street and Prolongación Zacatecas street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

The report was made to the 911 emergency service where a suspicious package was mentioned on Antonio J. Hernández street at the intersection with Zacatecas, in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the municipal police officers observed a suitcase and the body of a woman inside.

Local police requested the control and leadership of the Public Ministry agent, who ordered to start with the protocols for securing the site. So far the motive for the crime is not known, nor who the victim or aggressors were.

Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences transferred the body to their facilities where the autopsy will be carried out to determine the causes of death.

