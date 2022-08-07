On Saturday night, authorities located the body of a person inside a suitcase on Antonio J. Hernández street and Prolongación Zacatecas street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.
The report was made to the 911 emergency service where a suspicious package was mentioned on Antonio J. Hernández street at the intersection with Zacatecas, in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood.
Upon arrival, the municipal police officers observed a suitcase and the body of a woman inside.
Local police requested the control and leadership of the Public Ministry agent, who ordered to start with the protocols for securing the site. So far the motive for the crime is not known, nor who the victim or aggressors were.
Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences transferred the body to their facilities where the autopsy will be carried out to determine the causes of death.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Woman’s body found in a suitcase in Puerto Vallarta On Saturday night, authorities located the body of a person inside a suitcase on Antonio J. Hernández street and Prolongación Zacatecas street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. The report was made to the 911 emergency service where a suspicious package was mentioned on Antonio J. Hernández street at…
- Three-meter crocodile captured on Playa de Oro in Puerto Vallarta This Saturday, elements of Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection captured a three-meter crocodile that was on the shores of Playa de Oro. The agency reported that at approximately 9 am, a report was received by telephone from the Playa de Oro hotel staff about a crocodile sighting, so Lifeguard personnel attended to the report. The agency…
- Two restaurants in Puerto Vallarta are finalists for the Restaurant Merit Award 2022 The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry ( CANIRAC ) has been awarding the Restaurant Merit Award for 31 years. This recognition is of great value to the gastronomic industry, as it targets and publicly values those establishments and people who enhance the gastronomic field, through their creativity, leadership, service, and culinary…
- Allegations that Amber Heard blackmailed Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp are creepy, even for her If the latest reports that Amber Heard had a strategic plan to blackmail Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp the judgment against her, it’s the creepiest thing that we have seen from the actress during her very public spiral. And maybe the creepiest thing from Elon Musk, which says a lot. After starring in and…
- How will Tropical Storm Howard impact Puerto Vallarta? The National Water Commission, through its National Meteorological Service, has reported the formation of tropical depression Nine-E off the Mexican Pacific coast. In the forecast, it is expected that during the next 24 hours it will intensify until it becomes a tropical storm under the name of Howard, as well as very heavy rains in…