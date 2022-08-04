Three-month maintenance work plan begins on the Ameca Bridge

More than 50 and 20 years after their construction, the Ameca 1 and Ameca 2 bridges, which connect Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, will be rehabilitated, as announced by the Governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero.
The works began this month and include the repair and rehabilitation of the bridges, which cross the Ameca River, the natural border between the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.
The works will be carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) with a federal investment of $8 million pesos and the works will take 120 days (three months).
During this period, the rehabilitation of the joints, repair of the damaged structure, in addition to the replacement of the concrete layer is scheduled, detailed the SICT delegate in Nayarit, Marco Figueroa.
Both bridges have a daily capacity of 27,000 vehicles, connecting Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit with Puerto Vallarta, however, Bridge 1 is already more than 50 years old and was only maintained once in 1995 when a section collapsed; the second, since its creation at the beginning of the century, has not received maintenance either.
