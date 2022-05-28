Tropical Storm Agatha is first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, expected to strengthen

Tropical storm Agatha has become the first named storm of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season and will generate heavy rains in the south and southeast of the country this Saturday, May 28, especially on the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Agatha is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 hours and remain in the south of Mexico with a landfall in Oaxaca.

Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and waves of one to three meters high are forecast on the coast of Oaxaca. In addition, there will be rains and showers, lightning, and possible hail in the north and west of the country.

The rains could cause an increase in water levels, for which the National Water Commission (CONAGUA ) asked maritime navigation in general and tourists who are in the area to take extreme precautions.

Likewise, the population was urged to remain attentive to the warnings of the National Meteorological Service due to the risk of landslides and floods in the south and southeast of Mexico. For this reason, authorities recommended the closure of the Port of Huatulco for fishing and tourism vessels.

Civil Protection of Oaxaca reported on the participation of 200 members in coordination with the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPCO), activated the Regional Civil Protection Council to monitor the rainy season and tropical cyclones.

It recommended that the population have a family civil protection plan in case of emergency, in addition to some recommendations for rain, such as taking precautions when traveling through gaps and rural roads; do not try to cross riverbeds, streams, and low areas because they can be swept away by the water.

