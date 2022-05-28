Tropical Storm Agatha is first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, expected to strengthen

Tropical storm Agatha has become the first named storm of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season and will generate heavy rains in the south and southeast of the country this Saturday, May 28, especially on the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero.
Agatha is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 hours and remain in the south of Mexico with a landfall in Oaxaca.
Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and waves of one to three meters high are forecast on the coast of Oaxaca. In addition, there will be rains and showers, lightning, and possible hail in the north and west of the country.
The rains could cause an increase in water levels, for which the National Water Commission (CONAGUA ) asked maritime navigation in general and tourists who are in the area to take extreme precautions.
Likewise, the population was urged to remain attentive to the warnings of the National Meteorological Service due to the risk of landslides and floods in the south and southeast of Mexico. For this reason, authorities recommended the closure of the Port of Huatulco for fishing and tourism vessels.
Civil Protection of Oaxaca reported on the participation of 200 members in coordination with the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPCO), activated the Regional Civil Protection Council to monitor the rainy season and tropical cyclones.
It recommended that the population have a family civil protection plan in case of emergency, in addition to some recommendations for rain, such as taking precautions when traveling through gaps and rural roads; do not try to cross riverbeds, streams, and low areas because they can be swept away by the water.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Mexico confirms first case of Monkeypox Mexico on Saturday reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country, according to deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell. The patient was a 50-year-old permanent resident of New York who is being treated in Mexico City, Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter. “He was probably infected in the Netherlands,” Lopez-Gatell wrote, adding that the patient was…
- Request made to exhume Debanhi Escobar’s body to confirm cause of death This May 26, Ricardo Mejía, undersecretary of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, confirmed that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office will request the exhumation of the body of the young Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, in order to standardize the forensic criteria on the cause of death. Last Saturday, May 21, an inter-institutional meeting on…
- Tropical Storm Agatha continues to strengthen to a hurricane The National Water Commission ( Conagua ) reported this Saturday afternoon that tropical storm Agatha, the first of the 2022 Pacific Hurricane Season, continues to gradually strengthen in the Pacific area. Through a statement, it detailed that until 4:00 p.m., it was located approximately 270 kilometers southwest of Puerto Ángel, in the state of Oaxaca,…
- All taxis and transportation platforms will use QR codes in Puerto Vallarta for users to verify driver credentials The Governor of Jalisco reported on Friday that a registry will be implemented in Puerto Vallarta for vehicles that offer transportation services, which will allow the identification, monitoring, and verification of the identity of drivers, in addition to the fact that all vehicles will have a QR code where all the data of the unit…
- Tropical Storm Agatha is first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, expected to strengthen Tropical storm Agatha has become the first named storm of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season and will generate heavy rains in the south and southeast of the country this Saturday, May 28, especially on the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Agatha is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 hours and remain…