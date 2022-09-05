Tropical Storm Kay already causing damage in Puerto Vallarta

Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality.
Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a home located on Benito Juárez street at the intersection with Adrián Villaseñor, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood. Upon the arrival of the elements noticed that two homes were affected by landslides, so machinery was requested and the risk analysis area was informed.
In another address located on Las Garzas street in the Las Palmas neighborhood, the collapse was also recorded due to the deterioration of a rear fence.
In addition to this, the director of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Castellón, reported that 12 homes were affected by flooding or landslides.
Two cars ended up dragged by the water, one ended up in the bed of a stream, the other in the channel on Federation Street, both without passengers and removed with a crane, while another vehicle ended up in a sinkhole approximately two meters deep.
In addition, a short circuit was recorded in the load center of an address located on November 20 street between Francisco Villa and Emiliano Zapata in the Las Juntas neighborhood.
In the Las Gaviotas neighborhood, the canal overflowed so the elements removed the trunks that obstructed the passage of water, in addition to closing the circulation to prevent cars from being stranded.
Keep up with the latest weather alerts for Tropical Storm Kay, HERE
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Female fugitive from the US arrested by Jalisco police in Tonalá A foreign woman identified as Macalla Lee Knott, accused of crimes committed in the United States, was arrested in Tonalá by Jalisco state police. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the 29-year-old woman had been a fugitive since June 3, 2020. She is charged with federal crimes for drug trafficking and allegedly…
- Storm ‘Javier’ weakens and Tropical Storm Kay developed off the coast, expect an impact on Puerto Vallarta weather over the next 72-hours Tropical Storm Javier has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to continue to weaken, reported the National Meteorological System ( SMN ). The storm is located approximately 340 kilometers (km) west of Punta Eugenia, Baja California Sur, although the rains will continue in much of Mexico. In addition, the SMN detected that…
- Tropical Storm Kay already causing damage in Puerto Vallarta Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality. Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a…
- States on alert and trajectory of Tropical Storm Kay: will become a category 2 hurricane According to the weather report of the National Meteorological System ( SMN ), until 04:00 in the morning Tropical Storm Kay was located 380 km from Manzanillo, Colima, and 350 km southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, moving west-northwest at 24 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h. The agency announced during the early…
- New tropical storm development could put Puerto Vallarta under warning by Tuesday During the 5-day forecast period, the low-pressure system in the Pacific is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 48- hours and will move parallel to the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, when a warning may need to be issued for Puerto Vallarta if the trajectory and current rate of strengthening…