Tropical Storm Kay already causing damage in Puerto Vallarta

Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality.

Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a home located on Benito Juárez street at the intersection with Adrián Villaseñor, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood. Upon the arrival of the elements noticed that two homes were affected by landslides, so machinery was requested and the risk analysis area was informed.

In another address located on Las Garzas street in the Las Palmas neighborhood, the collapse was also recorded due to the deterioration of a rear fence.

In addition to this, the director of Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Castellón, reported that 12 homes were affected by flooding or landslides.

Two cars ended up dragged by the water, one ended up in the bed of a stream, the other in the channel on Federation Street, both without passengers and removed with a crane, while another vehicle ended up in a sinkhole approximately two meters deep.

In addition, a short circuit was recorded in the load center of an address located on November 20 street between Francisco Villa and Emiliano Zapata in the Las Juntas neighborhood.

In the Las Gaviotas neighborhood, the canal overflowed so the elements removed the trunks that obstructed the passage of water, in addition to closing the circulation to prevent cars from being stranded.

