Two Celebrated Weekly Markets in Puerto Vallarta That You Must Visit Before The Season Ends

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its vibrant culture and bustling markets, is set to bid farewell for the season to two of its most cherished weekly markets in May 2024, but there is still time to visit. The Art & Market Marina Vallarta and the Olas Altas Farmers' Market have been central attractions for locals and visitors, offering diverse products and experiences that capture the essence of the region's rich cultural tapestry.

