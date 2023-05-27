Two More Puerto Vallarta Beaches Are Awarded Blue Flags

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Puerto Vallarta is set to host six beaches awarded with the Blue Flag accreditation, an esteemed international recognition for high environmental and quality standards.
The Blue Flag committee has reconfirmed the status for four previously certified beaches while conferring this prestigious title to two new beaches located in the Marina Vallarta area. These new additions will officially receive their designations in July.
