Two Navy officials kidnapped by cartel found alive in Puerto Vallarta

Four days after their abduction, the two officials of the Secretary of the Navy who had been missing since Monday were found alive in Puerto Vallarta. “We are fine, they did nothing to us,” one of them, Secretary of the Naval Zone, is heard saying in a video when she is driven by municipal police on Saturday night, after being found on a road with her partner. Both appeared about 300 kilometers away from the Zapopan Walmart where they had been kidnapped.
A couple of municipal police officers who were attending an emergency located the two people, kneeling and with their faces covered, who identified themselves as members of the Secretariat of the Navy, and who said they had been released shortly before being located.
The Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) issued a statement to inform that the two officials did not have life-threatening injuries but the male had been beaten. “Upon being located, the National Guard informed the Naval Command through C4, so immediately the security and naval health personnel went to the designated area, where the Municipal Police were already carrying out actions,” said SEMAR. “It should be noted that, when found, both were tied. The male element had some bruises, while the female element was unharmed, so once they were identified, a medical check-up was carried out onboard the ambulance, where they were transferred to a hospital for specialized care, presenting a good state of health.”
The kidnapping of the two officials last Monday occurred when they were guarding a captain of the Eighth Naval Zone in Zapopan. Both were aboard a Jeep Wrangler in the Walmart parking lot, where they were surprised by armed men.
The kidnapping of the two officials was the revenge of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel for the arrest a few hours before of Rosalinda ‘N’, wife of Nemesio Oseguera, El Mencho, leader of the cartel. The alleged financial operator of a criminal group, the military detained her in Zapopan, Jalisco, one of the municipalities of the Guadalajara metropolitan area. This was González’s second arrest. In May 2018, shortly before the electoral victory of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the authorities arrested her but she only spent a few weeks in prison.
The arrest of La Jefa provoked the ire of the family. Hours after her arrest, an armed commando under his daughter Laisha kidnapped two members of the Secretary of the Navy in the same municipality. The kidnapping of the sailors provoked the reaction of the Amadas Forces, which surrounded Zapopan and its surroundings to try to rescue them.
