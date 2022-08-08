Two restaurants in Puerto Vallarta are finalists for the Restaurant Merit Award 2022

The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry ( CANIRAC ) has been awarding the Restaurant Merit Award for 31 years.

This recognition is of great value to the gastronomic industry, as it targets and publicly values ​​those establishments and people who enhance the gastronomic field, through their creativity, leadership, service, and culinary excellence.

Every year, a call is launched in which applications are received at the national level. Before the candidates are put to the vote, a group of experts from the media carries out an exhaustive analysis of the nominees and assesses factors such as their contributions to research, innovation, promotion of culinary art, good hygienic management in the operation of their establishments, service excellence, and food quality, among other requirements. From this, the list of finalists is formed to obtain recognition.

This year, two restaurants in Puerto Vallarta have become finalists in the national award.

La Tienda Grande is nominated for the best in the preservation of Mexican gastronomy nationwide. The restaurant located at Calle Hidalgo and Calle Juarez, in Ixtapa, is a creative Mexican cuisine restaurant inspired by the traditions, memories, and experiences of Chef Salvador Carrillo from Puerto Vallarta.

Icú is nominated for the best innovated restaurant nationwide. The menu is based on ideas that find base on dishes that both chefs grew up with. Being a Puerto Vallarta native, seafood plays a big part for both of them, and in the menu. One can find traditional recipes intertwined with contemporary techniques and the most fascinating product.

Very soon the qualifying jury made up of distinguished personalities from the restaurant industry and national gastronomy; providers; academics; consultants; journalists; advertisers and authorities, will vote and choose the winners of this award, in each of its categories.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN