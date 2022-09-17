Ukraine says Mexico’s peace plan is meant to help Russia regroup for a new offensive

Next Tuesday, the general debate of the 77th UN General Assembly will begin in New York, where leaders and heads of state from 170 countries will discuss the most urgent issues for the planet.

President of Mexico appointed as representative of Mexico to the General Assembly, Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who plans to present the Mexican proposal to achieve the cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, in addition to all the countries of the world committing not to participate in armed conflicts for five years.

“The peacekeeping mission must immediately seek the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the start of direct talks with President (Volodymir) Zelenski, of Ukraine, and with President (Vladimir) Putin, of Russia,” explained López Obrador in his speech before the Mexican Armed Forces.

Ukraine says Mexico’s plan is a ‘Russian plan’

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky and lead negotiator in peace talks, reacted to the plan proposed by the President of Mexico to stop the war in Ukraine.

“The ‘peacemakers’ who use the war as a theme for their own public relations cause only surprise. @lopezobrador_ is your plan to keep millions under occupation, increase the number of mass burials and give Russia time to renew reserves before the next offensive? So their ‘plan’ is a Russian plan,” the Ukrainian official said on his Twitter account.

Until now, the Ukrainian government has not issued an official position on the proposal of the president of Mexico, who announced this Friday that he will propose a dialogue table to the UN General Assembly that includes Pope Francis, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

“It is about seeking consistency, an agreement to stop the war in Ukraine and achieve a truce of at least five years, in favor of peace among all nations,” said López Obrador during his speech in the framework of the military parade in commemoration of the 212 years of Independence of Mexico.

As for the UN General Assembly in New York, next Tuesday the general debate will begin and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will have the privilege of being the only leader to deliver a speech remotely this year.

Mexico’s actions have been in favor of Russia’s war in Ukraine

In March, less than a month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mexico’s Senate created the ‘Russian Friendship Committee” with the purpose of spreading Russian propaganda at the highest levels of the Mexican government.

Congressman in Mexico, Armando Contreras Castillo said: “We are always ready to do everything we can to increase the friendship, relations, and cooperation between Mexico and Russia in every aspect of the world and life.”

“We reaffirm our moral and political support for the difficult decision that forced the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin to engage in the legitimate defense of his people and, seeking to avoid a larger military conflict and preserve world peace, militarily intervene in Ukrainian territory to weaken the neo-Nazi, coup-lead forces,” the Morena Youth of Mexico State group wrote in the letter, young representatives of the current president’s political party in Mexico.

Later in March, Mexico’s president announced that the country is ‘pacifist’ and therefore would not send weapons in support of Ukraine and it would not participate in sanctions against Russia.

“We are not going to take any economic retaliation because we want to maintain good relations,” the president announced on March 1, 2022.

In April, Mexico sustained from a UN vote to have Russia removed from the UN Human Rights Council in response to evidence of war crimes and violations of human rights that the council is designed to uphold.

After seven months of passively supporting Russia, Mexico calls for cease-fire just as Ukraine takes the momentum

Ukraine continues its attempts to extend the success of its counteroffensive in Kharkov to Donbas and Kherson, while Moscow continued to reinforce its troops with volunteers from different regions of Russia.

“Ukrainian forces continue the counteroffensive in the northeast of the country, while Kremlin troops have established a line of defense between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove,” the British Ministry of Defense reported in its latest release.

According to the United Kingdom military, Russia maintains control of this area, “where one of its few supply routes passes from the Russian region of Belgorod”, bordering the Ukrainian regions of Kharkov, Lugansk, and Sumy.

According to British intelligence, any substantial loss in Luhansk province, whose control Russia claimed in July, “will undermine Moscow’s strategy.”

“Russia is likely to attempt to mount a stubborn defense of this area, but it is unclear whether its troops have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to withstand another Ukrainian attack,” the report said.