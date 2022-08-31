UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is predicting that the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious “triple dip” — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide.
The World Meteorological Organization on Wednesday said La Nina conditions, which involve a large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures, have strengthened in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific with an increase in trade winds in recent weeks.
The agency’s top official was quick to caution that the “triple dip” doesn’t mean global warming is easing.
“It is exceptional to have three consecutive years with a La Nina event. Its cooling influence is temporarily slowing the rise in global temperatures, but it will not halt or reverse the long-term warming trend,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.
La Nina is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, as opposed to warming caused by the better-known El Nino — an opposite phenomenon. La Nina often leads to more Atlantic hurricanes, less rain and more wildfires in the western United States, and agricultural losses in the central U.S.
Studies have shown La Nina is more expensive to the United States than the El Nino.
Together El Nino, La Nina and the neutral condition are called ENSO, which stands for El Nino Southern Oscillation, and they have one of the largest natural effects on climate, at times augmenting and other times dampening the big effects of human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, scientists say.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Police corruption in Guanajuato: 150 police were on the narco’s payroll An investigation led by an elite group of former federal police officers who infiltrated the ranks of the police in Celaya, Guanajuato, the city that a year and a half ago was considered the most violent in the world, revealed that 150 officers were connected to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa…
- Storm Watch: Two new Pacific storms taking shape for this weekend A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression is expected to form later this week or by this weekend. The system is…
- Weekend of cartel attacks in Zacatecas leave schools closed today For the second time this weekend, citizens and authorities witnessed the violence unleashed by criminal groups in Zacatecas. After 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board recorded the fire of a double-trailer truck in Fresnillo, Zacatecas. Additionally, the security forces received the report of a large number of metal…
- Cartels launch more terrorist attacks in Zacatecas, Mexico Criminal drug gangs once again unleashed a wave of terror with clashes and roadblocks by setting fire to various private and cargo vehicles on three federal highways in Zacatecas on Saturday morning. According to the report from authorities, up to eight vehicles have been counted that were burned to prevent the passage of criminal cells…
- Construction of new Puerto Vallarta airport terminal begins today, increasing capacity by 50% This Monday, the construction of a new air terminal will begin in Puerto Vallarta, within the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz international airport. The works in the new building will be made up of two stages, one scheduled from today until 2024, while between 2025 and 2029 work in phase two will be done. The total amount…