Unexpected Storm Causes Flash Flooding in Puerto Vallarta, Overflows Streams and Affects Main Avenues

October 13, 2023
,

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Just when Puerto Vallarta breathed a sigh of relief following the passage of Hurricane 'Lidia,' an unexpected storm unleashed chaos late Wednesday afternoon. The sudden deluge, which began around 6:00 p.m., led to the overflowing two streams and caused an alarming level of flooding that impacted vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians.

Francisco Medina Ascencio, the central artery that transects the port city, experienced severe flooding at various intersections near the Las Glorias area. The Francisco Villa Colony was similarly affected. Roads like the Libramiento and Luis Donaldo Colosio saw rushing water from . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Mayor Tours Damage from Hurrican Lidia with National Guard (Photos)Puerto Vallarta Mayor Tours Damage from Hurrican Lidia with National Guard (Photos) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Municipal President Alberto Profe Michel toured the affected areas of Puerto Vallarta early Wednesday morning to assess the damage following the passage of Hurricane Lidia. He was accompanied by directors from Civil Protection, Seapal, Municipal Public Services, and elements of the Mexican Army who have been executing the DN III Plan…
  • Hurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta - Photo and Video GalleryHurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta – Photo and Video Gallery Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Hurricane Lidia, described as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, made landfall on Tuesday with winds reaching 220 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour). The eye of the storm appeared to have struck near Las Penitas, a sparsely populated peninsula in the western state of Jalisco, just south of Puerto…
  • Hurricane Lidia Weakens to Low Pressure After Leaving Damage in Jalisco and One Dead in NayaritHurricane Lidia Weakens to Low Pressure After Leaving Damage in Jalisco and One Dead in Nayarit "In Puerto Vallarta, a city often frequented by tourists and ex-pats, the damage was extensive but non-lethal. Víctor Hugo Rolán Guerrero, head of Civil Protection of Jalisco, reported river floods, uprooted trees, and damaged light roofs, poles, and signs. However, no personal injuries have been reported." PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, which roared onto…
  • Aftermath of Hurricane Lidia: Sections of Puerto Vallarta Malecón Sustain Minor DamageAftermath of Hurricane Lidia: Sections of Puerto Vallarta Malecón Sustain Minor Damage Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Significant damage was reported in the first and second sections of Puerto Vallarta's iconic boardwalk following the passage of Hurricane Lidia during the late hours of Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. The waterfront promenade, one of the city's primary tourist attractions, was littered with debris from dozens of fallen trees, and…
  • Día de Muertos 2023 Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta - Official ScheduleDía de Muertos 2023 Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta – Official Schedule PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The annual Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an event deeply ingrained in Mexican culture, commemorating loved ones who have passed away. This year, the festivities in Puerto Vallarta are set to be more vibrant and culturally enriching than ever, attracting both locals and a growing community of…
  • Puerto Vallarta International Airport Resumes Limited Operations Following Hurricane LidiaPuerto Vallarta International Airport Resumes Limited Operations Following Hurricane Lidia PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport has reopened its doors after the passage of Hurricane Lidia, according to an announcement by the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) on its social media platforms. However, the airport is yet to resume normal operations. The airport was closed on Tuesday at 4 p.m., following instructions…
  • Tourists Return to Puerto Vallarta's Malecón Following Hurricane Lidia's Category 4 LandfallTourists Return to Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón Following Hurricane Lidia’s Category 4 Landfall PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Less than 24 hours after Hurricane Lidia, a Category 4 storm on the Safir-Simpson scale, made landfall near Puerto Vallarta, tourists have returned to the Malecón, signaling a quick resumption of normalcy in the bustling tourist hub. As morning broke over the scenic coastal city, the protective barriers installed on doors…
  • Puerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International TouristsPuerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International Tourists PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport recorded a contrasting performance in September 2023, showing signs of both growth and contraction. While the airport surpassed 5 million passengers for the year to date, it also marked a decrease in monthly air tourism compared to September 2022, according to recent data. Passenger Traffic Statistics:…
  • Unexpected Storm Causes Flash Flooding in Puerto Vallarta, Overflows Streams and Affects Main AvenuesUnexpected Storm Causes Flash Flooding in Puerto Vallarta, Overflows Streams and Affects Main Avenues Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Just when Puerto Vallarta breathed a sigh of relief following the passage of Hurricane 'Lidia,' an unexpected storm unleashed chaos late Wednesday afternoon. The sudden deluge, which began around 6:00 p.m., led to the overflowing two streams and caused an alarming level of flooding that impacted vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians.…
  • Hurricane Lidia Makes Landfall as Category 4 South of Puerto VallartaHurricane Lidia Makes Landfall as Category 4 South of Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Lidia, a menacing Category 4 storm, made landfall near the coastal community of Las Penitas, 120 km (75 miles) south of Puerto Vallarta, at approximately 5:50 PM MDT (2350 UTC) on Tuesday. According to the latest satellite imagery, The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds estimated at 140 mph (220 km/h).…