Unexpected Storm Causes Flash Flooding in Puerto Vallarta, Overflows Streams and Affects Main Avenues

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Just when Puerto Vallarta breathed a sigh of relief following the passage of Hurricane 'Lidia,' an unexpected storm unleashed chaos late Wednesday afternoon. The sudden deluge, which began around 6:00 p.m., led to the overflowing two streams and caused an alarming level of flooding that impacted vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians.
Francisco Medina Ascencio, the central artery that transects the port city, experienced severe flooding at various intersections near the Las Glorias area. The Francisco Villa Colony was similarly affected. Roads like the Libramiento and Luis Donaldo Colosio saw rushing water from . . .
