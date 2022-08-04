Villa del Palmar in Puerto Vallarta Presents ‘Taste of Mexico’

This September, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, a collection of luxury resorts located in Mexico’s top beach destinations, celebrates its inaugural Taste of Mexico, a new program honoring rich Mexican cultural traditions with immersive experiences offered across its portfolio.
During Mexico’s most patriotic month, authentic Mexican culture will take center stage at Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta, Mexican Experience by Villa del Palmar, Villa del Palmar Flamingos, Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, Villa del Palmar Los Cabos and Villa La Valencia Los Cabos. As a nod to Mexican Independence Day on September 16, all month guests can explore exquisite culinary experiences featuring traditional Mexican food festivals, vibrant theme nights, cooking and mixology classes, entertainment, sports, and family-fun activities, all embodied in the all-inclusive vacation packages available.
As for gastronomy, Taste of Mexico will include food festivals and themed buffets with delicacies from all over Mexico, such as a Broth and Stew Festival, Mole Festival, Ceviche Festival and of course, the fan favorite, Taco Festival. Guests can try their culinary skills in cooking classes, where they will learn to prepare an authentic Mexican guacamole and superb salsas in a traditional molcajete, or even learn how to fix their favorite drinks with Tequila and Mezcal. The little ones will have so much fun preparing their very own Mexican pizza or delicious cookies.
The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas’ all-inclusive vacation packages have never been so packed with opportunities for adventure. From early morning stretching sessions facing the ocean, to kayak and paddleboard tours, or fun water volleyball games and “donkey” races, the Taste of Mexico activities program has something for everyone. If relaxation is on the agenda, the program includes Pickleball, Spanish lessons, or handmade bracelet making to craft the perfect souvenir. Additional options include learning how to design a Piñata or play Loteria, the most famous Mexican card game.
Of course, the celebration would not be complete without a Night Under the Stars over the Mexican sky. Every night is theme night, with live shows, music, and entertainment for the whole family, from karaoke night to movie night. An authentic Mexican party is a must-see, with live Mariachi and folkloric dances.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads!
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta could be facing Hurricane Howard next week The National Weather Service warned about the possible development of Tropical Storm Howard, which is brewing off the southern Mexican Pacific coast. If the passage of Tropical Cyclone Howard along the coast of Mexico is confirmed, it could mean a period of very heavy rains that could affect Puerto Vallarta early next week, and increase…
- Three-month maintenance work plan begins on the Ameca Bridge More than 50 and 20 years after their construction, the Ameca 1 and Ameca 2 bridges, which connect Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, will be rehabilitated, as announced by the Governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero. The works began this month and include the repair and rehabilitation of the bridges, which…
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel dominates all but four states in Mexico According to a report by the United States Congressional Investigative Service, the criminal organization known as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, has a presence in 28 of the 32 states of Mexico and due to its expansion on the northern border represents a severe threat to…
- Michelle, the Mexican genius who at 9 years old will study medicine in the US At just nine years old, Michelle Arellano Guillén, originally from Chiapas, will begin her studies in Medicine at the University of Massachusetts, United States, next August. Michelle is a child genius, with an IQ of 158, considered highly intelligent, just two points below Albert Einstein; so when she was barely a year and a half…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…