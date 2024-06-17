Water Deficit in Puerto Vallarta Reaches Critical Levels Due to Over Development, Tourism, and Climate Change

It’s Not Even Dengue Season Yet and Cases in Puerto Vallarta Are Already Smashing Records

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the rainy season approaches, Jalisco is already grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases, recording 245 confirmed cases thus far, according to the latest epidemiological data. From May 26 to June 1, 2024, Puerto Vallarta has reported 103 of these cases, marking the highest number of infections in the…