Water Deficit in Puerto Vallarta Reaches Critical Levels Due to Over Development, Tourism, and Climate Change

Puerto Vallarta is facing a significant water crisis, with a reported deficit of 5 million cubic meters in the local aquifer that supplies the city's water needs. The imbalance between water extraction and natural replenishment has raised alarms among residents, local authorities, and environmental experts.
Already a Subscriber? Login Here
Popular posts:
- Potential Tropical Storm Aletta Could Impact Puerto Vallarta’s Weather Next Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) in Mexico has issued a critical update this Thursday, highlighting the monitoring of two low-pressure areas, one of which is located along the Mexican Pacific coast. This area, currently situated approximately 220 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, presents a significant concern for the region, including Puerto Vallarta.…
- Tourism Guides Monopolize Puerto Vallarta, Leaving Local Merchants in the Lurch Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – In recent years, tour guides and private companies have increasingly monopolized tourism in Puerto Vallarta, significantly impacting local merchants who rely on visitor foot traffic for their livelihoods. A stark example of this issue is evident in the Río Cuale market, where sales have plummeted by up to 500 percent. Flavio…
- Puerto Vallarta Municipal Government Unveils ‘Vallartense Facade’ Project to Revitalize Historic Center Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has officially launched the 'Vallartense Facade' project, a significant initiative aimed at revitalizing the image of the Historic Center. The project, rooted in the Visual Image and Identity Regulations for the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, particularly the reforms enacted in 2018, seeks to harmonize and…
- International Tourism Bolsters Puerto Vallarta’s Low Season, Thank You Canada Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Thanks to a robust influx of international tourists, particularly from Canada, Puerto Vallarta has successfully maintained a steady flow of visitors throughout the typically slow season. This sustained tourism activity underscores the city's enduring appeal and its strategic efforts in tourism promotion. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Public Trust…
- Puerto Vallarta Prepares for High Tourist Influx Ahead of Summer Vacation Period Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the summer vacation period approaches, Puerto Vallarta is gearing up to welcome a significant influx of tourists. Expectations are high, with estimates suggesting that the average occupancy rate will exceed 70% in the city. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto…
- Fire Erupts at Buenaventura Hotel in Puerto Vallarta: 100 Evacuated as Precaution Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Fire continues to be a significant concern in Puerto Vallarta, with another incident recorded in the early hours of Friday. This time, the blaze broke out in the kitchen of the Buenaventura Hotel, located on Nicaragua Street in the bustling 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. The fire was reported early Friday morning,…
- It’s Not Even Dengue Season Yet and Cases in Puerto Vallarta Are Already Smashing Records Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the rainy season approaches, Jalisco is already grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases, recording 245 confirmed cases thus far, according to the latest epidemiological data. From May 26 to June 1, 2024, Puerto Vallarta has reported 103 of these cases, marking the highest number of infections in the…
- Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Over 3.2 Million Tourists by Air in First Five Months of 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The scenic coastal city of Puerto Vallarta has experienced a significant influx of tourists in the first five months of 2024, with more than 3.2 million visitors arriving by air. This surge in tourism, as reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), underscores the city's growing appeal as a premier destination.…
- Puerto Vallarta Celebrates its Essence Through Photography Contest Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a ceremony rich with emotion and community pride, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta awarded the top photographers in the "What Defines Us as Vallartenses de Corazón?" contest. The event was held in the central patio of the Municipal Palace, commemorating Puerto Vallarta's double anniversary—106 years as a municipality and…
- Food Safety: With Increasing Heat, Gastrointestinal Diseases On the Rise in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - As temperatures soar in Puerto Vallarta, there has been a notable increase in consultations for gastrointestinal diseases, according to Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the Eighth Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat. Álvarez Zayas reported a weekly increase of up to 3 percent in the number of patients seeking medical…