Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 31, 2023: Rain Chances, and Tropical Warmth

July 31, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Get your umbrellas ready! There's a 40% chance of rain showers throughout the day, dropping slightly to a 25% chance as we move into the night. With cloud coverage predicted to be at a high of 98% during the day and 99% at night, you can expect overcast skies throughout.

In terms of temperature, Puerto Vallarta will be experiencing a range of warmth today. The high will reach up to a balmy 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), while the low will cool down to a comfortable 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 . . .

