Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 31, 2023: Rain Chances, and Tropical Warmth

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Get your umbrellas ready! There's a 40% chance of rain showers throughout the day, dropping slightly to a 25% chance as we move into the night. With cloud coverage predicted to be at a high of 98% during the day and 99% at night, you can expect overcast skies throughout.
In terms of temperature, Puerto Vallarta will be experiencing a range of warmth today. The high will reach up to a balmy 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), while the low will cool down to a comfortable 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.