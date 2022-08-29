Weekend of cartel attacks in Zacatecas leave schools closed today

For the second time this weekend, citizens and authorities witnessed the violence unleashed by criminal groups in Zacatecas.

After 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board recorded the fire of a double-trailer truck in Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

Additionally, the security forces received the report of a large number of metal stars, commonly known as “tire punctures” thrown across highways in the municipality.

The disturbances occurred on federal highway 45, at the height of Rancho Grande. Around 9:00 p.m., elements of different corporations of the three levels of government implemented an operation to deal with the situation.

Locals on social networks reported that various clashes between armed civilians had broken out, but this information has not been confirmed by any authority.

General Adolfo Marín Marín, Secretary of Public Security of Zacatecas, announced the implementation of a “strong security device” to remove both the burning vehicle and the “flat tires.”

Classes suspended due to violence

Due to the wave of violence that hit Zacatecas this weekend, the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) announced that face-to-face classes will be suspended on Monday, August 19.

The above, informed the institution through a statement, with the intention of “safeguarding the security and integrity of the university community”, especially of the students of the secondary, preparatory, and undergraduate levels.

The rector of the UAZ, Rubén de Jesús Ibarra Reyes, added that the administrative tasks will be carried out as usual and asked the community to stay informed through the official channels of the state institutions.

Violent weekend in Zacatecas

The various episodes that caused terror since Friday, August 26 in Zacatecas started from alleged clashes between members of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) and members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Fresnillo, Villanueva, Valparaíso, and other areas near the capital registered various clashes and narco-blockades that left a minimum balance of eight burned vehicles.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), through its delegation in Zacatecas, notified the opening of an investigation folder against the person or persons who could be responsible “for the events that occurred on state highways”.

The institution indicated that it will work in collaboration with the Federal Ministerial Police ( PFM ), the Criminal Investigation Agency ( AIC ), and the expert staff of the prosecutor’s office to integrate all the pertinent elements in the investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, General Marín Marín issued a message through the government’s official social networks, in which he stated that security had been reinforced throughout the entity and that everything was under control.

“These actions are undoubtedly in response to the strong operations and blows that we have given to criminal groups in different municipalities of the state,” assured the Secretary of Public Security.

Under this narrative, he pointed out that since the implementation of Plan Zacatecas II, security corporations have managed to capture more than 90 priority targets.

In contrast, Governor David Monreal Ávila has not issued any message due to the violent events that took place in the state over the weekend.

