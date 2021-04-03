With no care in the world, tourists hit the beaches in Mexico over the holidays

Regardless of the COVID-19 restrictions applied at many Mexico destinations to avoid new infections of Covid-19, this Good Friday there was a large number of tourists in the main beach destinations of Mexico.

News every morning in your email: Subscribe to our daily news alerts

According to estimates from the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), it is expected that for this holiday period the general hotel occupancy in the country will reach 58 percent and it is estimated that over 5-million tourists will arrive at hotels over the weekend, many at beach destinations.

The Ministry of Tourism detailed that estimates indicate that Acapulco will reach a hotel occupancy of 47.6 percent; Cancun, 62.8 percent; Mazatlan. 66.2 percent; Puerto Vallarta, 65.3 percent; Veracruz, 47.9 percent; and Los Cabos, 61.1 percent.

The Cancun Hotel Association reported that only this Good Friday a hotel occupancy of 65% was registered in Cancun, while in Puerto Morelos it was 56.1% and in Isla Mujeres, occupancy of 59.1% was registered, which means that Sectur’s expectations for this tourist destination located in the Mexican Caribbean were exceeded.

In images that circulate on social networks, you can see various beaches in the country in which the constant is the saturation of these spaces in which tourists have fun without respecting basic sanitary measures such as the use of face masks and maintaining a healthy distance by which increases the risk of a new spike in Covid-19 infections.

Twitter: Abelardo Meza – Mazatlán

Covid-19 in Mexico

In its latest report, the Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported that the country has accumulated 2,247,357 confirmed cases and 203,854 deaths caused by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story Photo: Puerto Vallarta / @notigdl