With rebound of COVID cases, Jalisco Health Secretariat recommends return to face masks

Due to the drop in temperature, the Ministry of Health reports an increase in infections of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections in Jalisco.

A month ago, in the week of November 6 to 12, 229 infections of the new coronavirus were documented; however, in the last week they doubled to 507.

The problem is that the indicators of seasonal influenza also increased. Biyik tested positive for influenza. He started with a high temperature and muscle pain. And due to the discomfort that followed, he decided to get tested at a private hospital. He tested positive. The fever rose to the point of being hospitalized one day.

The symptoms continued with a cough and some mucus for a week and a half until he tested negative and returned to work. “My recommendation is that they get vaccinated and wash their hands well… that they don’t get too close to people who are coughing or sneezing. To those people who are sick, that they try to cover themselves well when they do so, or simply continue with the mask,” she said.

As of May, the use of face masks in Jalisco ceased to be mandatory, after the cases of COVID-19 decreased. But before the winter period, the probability of contagion of seasonal influenza is also approaching.

At the end of epidemiological week 48, Jalisco registered 130 positive cases of seasonal influenza, including Biyik, according to the federal Ministry of Health. Until that week, three people have died from this disease. On the contrary, in the same week last year, no infections or deaths had been reported.

The head of the Department of Health Promotion in Jalisco, José Segura, said that to prevent these diseases it is necessary to avoid sudden changes in temperature: use a scarf to protect the nose and mouth in the morning.

Although the use of the face mask in open or closed spaces is no longer mandatory, the head of the Health Promotion Department of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, José Segura, recommended using it again, at least this winter season, to thus avoid infections of respiratory diseases that can increase during the cold season in addition to COVID-19.

He noted that it is necessary that all people, especially those who belong to the population sectors already mentioned, come to apply their vaccine against influenza, which is available in all clinics and health centers in the State.

“There are many people who say ‘no, why should I get vaccinated if I already got vaccinated’, but let’s remember that this vaccine is being updated year after year, so the vaccine that we received last year is different from the vaccine that they are applying to us in this campaign due to the new strain of influenza that is expected to be circulating during this period. In this sense, an attentive invitation is opened to the public to come for their dose, because it is one of the most important prevention mechanisms.”

Finally, José Segura urged citizens not to self-medicate in case of presenting any symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, joint pain, cough, body pain, mucus, or shortness of breath, since the symptoms of both influenza and COVID-19 can be confused, so it is better to see a doctor to rule it out and stop the chains of contagion.

“Right now the symptoms are very similar and there is a risk of confusing them. If there are any of these symptoms, it is better not to go to work or school… and go to your nearest medical unit so that they are attended to by professional health personnel and that they follow the recommendations that are given to them”, concluded the medical.

On December 2, the Ministry of Health in Jalisco reported that so far in the current vaccination campaign against influenza in the State, 1,097,013 people have been vaccinated, which represents 57.9 percent of the population.

During epidemiological week 46 (which was from November 27 to December 3 of this year), 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered, for a cumulative of 685,950 infections.

It should be noted that in that same period, no deaths from this disease were reported, so the records maintained the total of 19,824 deaths reported from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic in the State of Jalisco.

COVID-19 is a disease that has not given up, and on the contrary, the cases of this disease are expected to continue to increase.

In this regard, the Jalisco Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, pointed out that due to the prevalence of this virus, tests against the virus have not ceased to be applied, and although the detection points are no longer found on public roads as they were installed during the peaks of contagion, people who wish to take a test can call the COVID Jalisco Line, at number 333-823-3220.

Operating medical personnel carries out a questionnaire to determine the probability that the discomfort of the person who calls the hotline could correspond to the coronavirus disease.

If it turns out to be a probable case, the medical personnel will give an appointment to the person with the time and place to go for the test, as was the case at the beginning of the contingency in our State.

In Jalisco, 82% of the adult population has a complete vaccination against COVID. From today to December 9, the vaccination days with first and second doses available for children from five to eleven years of age continue to be open, in 21 health centers in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and in 43 health centers in Jalisco. You can arrive during business hours and no appointment is required.

FACTS

With the drop in temperatures due to winter, Jalisco presents an increase in infections of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections, acknowledged the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ).

The SSJ reiterated the importance of going to the doctor to diagnose the disease on time and staying at home and maintaining care.

The health department points out that the symptoms of the disease are milder thanks to the level of state vaccination.

According to the epidemiological surveillance monitoring of the agency, hospitalizations remain at a low level, with less than 10 hospitalized patients throughout the State, as of last December 3.

From November 27 to December 3, no deaths due to COVID-19 were reported.

