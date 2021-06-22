Woman found dead by apparent homicide in Puerto Vallarta

A woman was found dead inside an abandoned vehicle in Puerto Vallarta.

Around 02:30 hours, police on a routine surveillance tour on Francisco Medina Boulevard and Francisco Correo Street saw a white 2017 Nissan Xtrail pickup parked in the opposite direction.

The officers approached the vehicle when they realized that the windows were down and an unconscious woman was in the passenger seat.

The officers requested an ambulance and a few minutes later paramedics arrived, who confirmed the death of the woman.

Shortly after, agents of the State Prosecutor’s Office and Semefo began an investigation at the scene under the protocol for femicide and proceeded with the removal of the body.

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that the victim appears to be 68 years old and was wrapped in a blanket with her eyes blindfolded, while her hands and legs were tied with cloth and transparent tape.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was stabbed with a sharp weapon to the neck.

A kitchen knife and a cutter were found in the truck, which were secured for the investigation.

The body was transferred to the forensic medicine unit of Puerto Vallarta for an autopsy and official identification of the victim.

