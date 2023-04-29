17th Vallarta Azteca International Folklore Festival this Weekend in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The 17th Vallarta Azteca International Folklore Festival AC (FESTVA) is set to take place from April 30 to May 7, with Puerto Vallarta hosting the event. This year’s edition features 30 folk groups from four countries and various Mexican states, including Jalisco. For the first time, the festival will travel to different delegations and neighborhoods within the municipality.
During a press conference, the director of the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, was joined by the Director of Tourism and Economic Development of the City Council, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, and the president of FESTVA and director of the Vallarta Azteca Ballet, Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla. The trio shared details about the event, emphasizing that this is the second year the IVC has been more actively involved in supporting, promoting, and organizing the festival.
Escoto Martínez outlined the FESTVA 2023 program, which officially kicks off on May 1 with a Thanksgiving Mass, followed by the traditional Dance with Me event at the Malecón Lighthouse. The festival will then move to various locations around the municipality, featuring interactive workshops, costume exhibitions, and performances by folkloric groups.
Christian Preciado, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, mentioned that his agency has been collaborating with the IVC on this and other events to promote culture among visitors. With support from the Tourism Trust, accommodation, transportation, and meals are provided to the participating folk groups.
Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla, president of FESTVA and director of the Vallarta Azteca Ballet, expressed his gratitude for the support received from the Puerto Vallarta City Council, the IVC, the Directorate of Tourism, and the Tourism Trust. He noted that this year’s festival aims to reconnect with its roots by bringing performances to more people in various locations. As part of the program, the folkloric groups will also engage in social work, visiting elderly care facilities, schools, and the Cecytej institution, where the Vallarta Azteca ballet originated.
