Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – October 5, 2021

With nearly 70% of adults over the age of 18 years old in Jalisco receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, tourism in Puerto Vallarta is growing with more flights and cruises arriving this month to the city.

Starting October 19, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will have two new flights from Hermosillo and La Paz, operated by TAR Airlines. Both routes will offer flights three days a week. TAR is the airline with the most destinations to and from Puerto Vallarta, since it operates a total of 6 direct flights from La Paz, Hermosillo, Aguascalientes, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí.

In addition to new flights to Puerto Vallarta being announced, cruise ships are also coming back to the city with 14 cruises expected during October after a year of closures. According to the Port Authority, in the remainder of this year there will be more than 50 cruise ships arriving at the 3 docks of Puerto Vallarta with thousands of tourists that represent significant economic income.

Production of the Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez will not be consistent during the month of October, as September and October are the slowest months in Puerto Vallarta for news before the winter holidays and return of seasonal residents of Puerto Vallarta.