A 5.9 earthquake sends tremors through Mexico City, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Morelia

An earthquake of 5.7 (preliminary reports 5.9) degrees was registered this Friday night in Mexico City and other parts of the country.

According to information from the National Seismological Institute, the epicenter was located 60 kilometers southeast of San Marcos, Guerrero.

It was at 9:06 p.m., on March 19, when the tremor was felt across the region, and early warning systems in Mexico City sent residents into the streets.

In Mexico City, the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that there is no damage to buildings or human losses.

In addition, the corresponding Civil Protection protocol was started, with the overflight of helicopters to verify that there is no damage to the capital’s structures.

According to the Seismic Alert System, the tremor had also been perceptible in Oaxaca, Acapulco and Morelia.

The governor of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo, reported on his Twitter account that the state’s Civil Protection reported “intensity of 5.9 in the earthquake perceived in the state. We ask the population to keep abreast of official information and report any emergency to 911″.

Omar García Harfuch, chief of the capital’s police, also pointed out that the Secretariat for Citizen Security has already begun supervision by helicopter “to assess possible damage.”

“Already in flight and at the moment without a report of damage, it continues to be reported upon completion of supervision throughout the city,” the official said on his Twitter account.

For now, all the entities where the earthquake was perceived do not report damages.

“After monitoring, there is NO loss of life, injuries or material damage in #Oaxaca due to Preliminary 5.9 earthquake,” reported the entity’s Civil Protection authorities.

Federal Civil Protection indicated on Twitter that “based on preliminary data from the #earthquake 60 km southeast of #SanMarcos, #Guerrero, the Tsunami Warning Center #CAT of @SEMAR_mx notifies that the generation of a Tsunami IS NOT EXPECTED”.

In the case of the State of Mexico, Governor Alfredo del Mazo said: “We activated the emergency protocols in #Edomex after the earthquake. No damage has been reported yet”.

State and municipal Civil Protection Units of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Morelos, the State of Mexico and Mexico City, reported a mild to strong earthquake, but without major effects, according to data from the National Civil Protection Coordination, updated at 9:37 PM local time.