Aftermath of Hurricane Lidia: Sections of Puerto Vallarta Malecón Sustain Minor Damage

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Significant damage was reported in the first and second sections of Puerto Vallarta's iconic boardwalk following the passage of Hurricane Lidia during the late hours of Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

The waterfront promenade, one of the city's primary tourist attractions, was littered with debris from dozens of fallen trees, and several light fixtures were damaged due to strong wind gusts.

Early assessments revealed that the first section of the boardwalk saw more than five fallen trees, which obstructed the pedestrian pathway. Cleanup crews were on site early this Wednesday morning, working . . .

