Puerto Vallarta International Airport Resumes Limited Operations Following Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport has reopened its doors after the passage of Hurricane Lidia, according to an announcement by the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) on its social media platforms. However, the airport is yet to resume normal operations.

The airport was closed on Tuesday at 4 p.m., following instructions from federal aeronautical authorities who issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). The notice mandated the airport's closure and indicated that operations would recommence at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

The adverse weather conditions brought about by Hurricane . . .

