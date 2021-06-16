Big Party: first post-pandemic cruise ship arrives in Cozumel, Mexico

More than a year after the scourge of the pandemic in Mexico, this Wednesday a cruise ship of tourists arrived for the first time on the shores of Cozumel, a paradisiacal destination in the Mexican Caribbean, located in the state of Quintana Roo.

It is the Adventure of the Seas, from the Royal Caribbean company, which arrived at that destination shortly after 6 in the morning on June 16, 2021. The ship docked at the SSA Mexico terminal, which is located on Isla de las Golondrinas.

Thousands of passengers arrived on the Mexican coasts from Nassau in the Bahamas, from where they left on June 12, marking a significant moment as one of the most anticipated activities within the economic reactivation after the imposed measures due to the risk of contagion of COVID-19. The passengers were met to a lot of fanfare and mariachi bands to celebrate the return of cruise ships to the port.

In 2019, the cruise industry brought 15.3 million dollars to the economy of Quintana Roo, only in the ports of Mahahual and Cozumel. In that same year, more than seven million tourists arrived in those areas.

While in 2020, until March when the restrictions were lifted due to the global emergency, only 1.8 million visitors were received, a hard blow to that economic sector.

Director of the Comprehensive Port Administration of Quintana Roo (APIQROO), Alicia Ricalde, said the cruise was greeted by a high-level committee, which was headed by the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, together with the Vice President of Royal Caribbean International for Latin America and the Caribbean, Alberto Muñoz. The State Secretary of Tourism, Marisol Vanegas, of Health, Alejandra Aguirre, and the mayor of Cozumel, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis.

