Canada’s Drag Race Winner Venus Alleges Police Brutality in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Although Puerto Vallarta readily embraces the economic benefits of LGBTQ tourism, its conservative undercurrents have repeatedly drawn allegations of discrimination and abuse by local authorities and businesses. Easter Sunday was no different for Canada’s Drag Race season‑four champion Venus, who says she was abducted, beaten and robbed by municipal police officers in Puerto Vallarta during the early‑morning hours of Sunday, April 20. In a series of Instagram Stories posted later that day, the performer shared photographs of bruises across her arms, chest and abdomen and described an ordeal that she says . . .