Ukraine’s ambassador tells Mexico to take a clear position on Russian aggression

Just this Thursday morning, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard reiterated his position in the face of Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine and said that Mexico rejected the use of force. “Mexico’s position has been to reject the use of force.” Likewise, the foreign minister ruled out, for the time being, that the Mexican relationship with the Kremlin would be shaken by this situation: “Mexico maintains its dialogue with Russia,” he declared.

In a joint virtual press conference, the Mexican ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Juan Ramón de la Fuente, recounted the Mexican position in the conflict. He recalled that Russia in past days had assured that it was not going to carry out any attack, which until now had been trusted by Mexico. He also indicated that they are now awaiting a draft resolution from the United States, to find out about the actions that will be carried out in the face of the conflict.

“We do not have information at the UN on the true scope of President Putin’s ‘special military operation’,” said the Mexican representative before that body.

For her part, the Mexican ambassador to Ukraine, Olga García Guillén, reported that of the 225 Mexicans in Ukraine, half are in Kyiv, and so far there is no report of any Mexican affected by this situation.

However, the first group of nationals was already displaced to the border with Romania, where they are received by the Mexican ambassador in that country. The Mexican ambassador in Kyiv herself will direct the second group of 50 Mexicans to the same destination.

“Today we are going to see the draft that is proposed (before the UN); As soon as we know it, we will issue Mexico’s position”, reiterated the Mexican foreign minister, “the position in Mexico will continue to be very firm in favor of peace; we reject, without any difference, the use of force to resolve conflicts in any part of the world”. “Against questioning the integrity of an independent country like Ukraine.”

Oksana Dramaretsha, Ukraine’s ambassador to Mexico, called on the country to condemn the military aggression that Russia suffered in her country early this Thursday morning. The diplomat herself said that she expected a clear position from Mexico. “Today we need a statement in which Mexico condemns the Russian aggression. We expect a clear position from Mexico,” said Dramaretsha.

In a conference, the ambassador declared that her country had already broken diplomatic relations with Russia, for which she called on all nations that support Ukraine to take the same step.

The ambassador said that the last time attacks like the ones on Thursday were seen was during World War II, with “another totalitarian ruler, who brought death and misery to millions of people, just to carry out his perverted wishes.” She said that this cannot be allowed to happen again, as it is important to remember the actions of the past. “If the world doesn’t stop Putin, the world will suffer,” she said.

She declared that Ukraine had broken diplomatic relations with Russia, and invited its partners to follow its example since they considered it unacceptable to maintain diplomatic relations with the aggressor state “which openly attacks its neighbor for no reason”.

