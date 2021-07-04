Coronavirus in Mexico: July 3, 2021 Report

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, health authorities in Mexico shared the daily COVID-19 report about the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. The report confirmed the existence of 2,537,457 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 233,580 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

According to the figures, in the last 24 hours, 6,228 new cases were reported, the highest daily count in four months. Similarly, there were 155 new deaths in the last day.

The entities with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, and Guanajuato. On the contrary, Campeche, Colima, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, and Nayarit are the entities that have had the least deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, on the seventh day of epidemiological week number 24, the authorities reported the existence of 2,724,166 estimated cases. On the other hand, there are already 2,010,754 patients who have recovered and received a medical discharge after having had symptoms related to the disease.

There are currently 41,886 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Mexico, being people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. Mexico City (13,603) leads in active cases, followed by the State of Mexico (3,069), Baja California Sur (2,878), Tabasco (2,872), and Yucatán (2,467). In total, there are eleven states that account for 85% of active cases in the country.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

In general care beds nationwide, authorities confirmed that, as of July 2, 2021, Baja California Sur decreased its occupancy to 67.79 percent. Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Sonora, and Mexico City are above 30% but did not exceed 40% of their capacity. In addition, 17 entities appear on the occupancy list between 10% and 29 percent. Meanwhile, nine states report rates below 10%. The five entities with the largest number of beds available are Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, Querétaro, and Chiapas.

On the other hand, in beds equipped with ventilators, that is, for the care of intensive therapy patients, it was confirmed that Baja California Sur (58.66%) and Yucatán (47.95%) lead this statistic. Tabasco (32.48%) is the only state with occupancy greater than 30% and less than 40%. Fourteen states are in the group with occupancy between 10% and 29%, while 15 states are below 10% of occupancy. Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Zacatecas and Chihuahua are the states with the highest availability.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Mexico

According to the information posted through the Twitter account of Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, yesterday 492,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were applied. With this, there are already 46,945,511 injections applied throughout the country. In addition, shipments were received this week that totaled 6,105,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, SinoVac, and Sputnik V vaccines.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta has confirmed a total of 8,153 cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past 24-hours, Puerto Vallarta has confirmed an additional 55 cases of COVID-19, one of the highest daily infections being reported in four months. Puerto Vallarta experienced a 30% increase in hospitalizations in June compared to the previous month (May). Due to a lack of available testing, real numbers of daily infections are expected to be much higher than authorities report. Daily COVID-19 case averages in Puerto Vallarta have increased 400% in the past six weeks.

