Crocodile Captured in Villa Las Flores, Puerto Vallarta, After Devouring a Dog

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a shocking incident in the Villa Las Flores neighborhood, Puerto Vallarta, local police apprehended a crocodile that had consumed a small dog. The capture took place following a distress call by Ministry of Health personnel who witnessed the attack in a vacant lot located at the intersection of Rosa and Canario streets.

According to reports, Ministry of Health employees, who were near a warehouse in the area, heard a dog crying. Upon investigating, they observed a crocodile in the act of devouring the small canine. The authorities were promptly alerted, and Commander Victor . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.