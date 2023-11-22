Navy to Conduct Level 3 Port Protection Exercise in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Secretary of the Navy, in coordination with the Twelfth Naval Zone, has announced a comprehensive level 3 port protection exercise scheduled for November 28th at the maritime terminal in Puerto Vallarta. This drill aims to assess the effectiveness of existing port protection plans and strategies of transferee companies.

The exercise, taking place within the Port Precinct of the Administration of the National Port System of Puerto Vallarta (ASIPONA PV) and its surrounding areas, will see collaboration across three government levels.

This drill's primary objective is to rigorously test . . .

