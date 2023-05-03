El Chapo’s Heirs: A New Era of Power and Ruthlessness in the Drug Trade

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The sons of the infamous drug lord El Chapo Guzmán, known as the Chapitos, have become richer, more powerful, and more ruthless than their father, according to DEA Director Anne Milgram. During a conference on Tuesday, she provided a detailed account of the Sinaloa Cartel’s growing firepower, changes under the leadership of El Chapo’s heirs, the impact of fentanyl on the United States, and Mexico’s role in the global drug trade.
Milgram stated that the cartel, now under the control of El Chapo’s children, has never been stronger or more profitable. The White House has identified the cartel’s presence in over 40 countries, and Milgram questioned the Mexican government’s claim that fentanyl is not produced in Mexico, but rather is only a transit territory in the global synthetic drug supply chain.
Milgram identified the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel as responsible for nearly all the fentanyl and methamphetamine consumed in the United States. She highlighted China’s central role in the synthetic drug supply chain, but noted that criminal groups have shifted from importing finished products to acquiring precursor chemicals used in drug production. These precursors are purchased from China, sent to Mexico for fentanyl production, and then trafficked into the United States via land, air, and sea.
Milgram has previously expressed her belief that Mexico should do more to address the damage caused by the drug trade. However, she did not provide a concrete answer when asked whether increased pressure on the López Obrador administration would lead to greater success in combating drug cartels. She did acknowledge that cooperation from China in the fight against drugs is unlikely.
On April 14, the US authorities announced a pursuit of Los Chapitos, claiming that the Sinaloa Cartel is primarily responsible for the fentanyl that is killing Americans. Milgram referred to fentanyl as “the most urgent crisis we face as a country” and “the biggest threat we’ve ever had to combat.” She explained how the Sinaloa Cartel shifted its focus to fentanyl before El Chapo’s recapture in 2016, identifying Chinese suppliers of precursor chemicals and their US emissaries. The cartel’s profit margins are enormous, with counterfeit pills costing 10-20 cents to produce in Mexico and selling for $5-30 in the United States.
In March, the DEA announced the creation of specialized units targeting the financial and drug trafficking structures of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel. While Milgram did not disclose which countries Los Chapitos operate in, court documents reveal a Pan-American corridor stretching from Peru to Canada. However, the Mexican government has expressed disapproval of DEA operations in their territory, calling them “abusive and arrogant interference.”
Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!
Trending News on PVDN
- Canadian woman has lived for 15 days in the Cancun airport Cancun, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) - A woman of Canadian origin is found stranded at the Cancun International Airport in a case that is shrouded in mystery. She is identified as Lisa Lee Wink who, according to the staff that works in the terminal, has been living, sleeping, eating, and moving around the…
- Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness.
- Protesters Block Ameca Bridge in Puerto Vallarta, Opposing Fee-Based Vehicle Verification System Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protesters opposing the vehicle verification center in Puerto Vallarta have escalated their efforts by blocking the bridge over the Ameca River
- Jalisco Starts Investigation into 19 Companies Linked to Puerto Vallarta Timeshare Fraud Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco begins investigation into 19 cartel linked companies based in Puerto Vallarta after US Government charges them with timeshare fraud against Americans.
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - DEA Chief Anne Milgram recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the formal extradition request for 16 Sinaloa Cartel members, including the "Chapitos,"
- Tragic Bus Accident on Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Highway Claims 15 Lives Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway, a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Las Piedras, Nayarit, resulting in 15 fatalities and around 30 injuries.
- Crime in Mexico: Review of the Security Environment Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) since 2018 has been shaped by his approach to managing violent crime, which remains a major security threat in Mexico. Recent arrests of high-profile individuals such as Ovidio Guzmán of the Sinaloa Cartel and Antonio Oseguera of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)…
- Viva Aerobús to Begin Daily Flights Between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA in July Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Viva Aerobús, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will start a new daily flight between Puerto Vallarta and the controversial Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in mid-July
- US Armed Forces Join the Fight Against Drug Cartels Along the Mexican Border Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a recent executive order, US President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of military forces along various points of the US-Mexico border to bolster efforts against drug trafficking. This action is in response to the national emergency declaration from December 2021, which addressed the detrimental effects of drug trafficking on…