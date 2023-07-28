Gas Tank Explosion Causes Apartment Fire in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A destructive fire broke out in a downtown apartment in Puerto Vallarta, inciting citywide panic and drawing an immediate response from Civil Protection and Fire personnel.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 am yesterday in an apartment located on Francisco I. Madero Street, within the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, often referred to as the Romantic Zone. The flames erupted on the second floor, following what appeared to be a gas tank explosion.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.