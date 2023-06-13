Man is Gunned Down in Puerto Vallarta in Broad Daylight and Robbed of $250,000 Pesos

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a broad daylight incident that has sent shockwaves through Puerto Vallarta, a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of $250,000 pesos. The brazen robbery occurred around noon on Tuesday, June 13th, in the Las Juntas delegation at the city entrance, stirring public concern over the city's security situation.
The victim had just withdrawn the significant sum from a bank branch located in the area when he was accosted by an armed individual. The robber coerced the man to surrender his money, threatening him with a firearm.
Eyewitness reports . . .
Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...
As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Subscribers also read the news without advertising in articles. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation. Your city. Your news. Your voice.
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta is at the Heart of Timeshare Fraud Run by the Jalisco Cartel PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Timeshare is never a good investment, even more so when it's a fraud on Americans by one of the world's largest and most dangerous cartels that call Puerto Vallarta home. In an alarming revelation that has ignited a multi-agency investigation spanning both sides of the border, the U.S. Department of the…
- As the world reopens post-pandemic, Mexico experiences a decrease in foreign tourism PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism specialists anticipated a decline in the tourist boom in Mexico as global competition increases. Current data indicate that these projections are coming true as Mexico observes a decrease in the flow of foreign tourists, with Puerto Vallarta reporting a slowdown in air tourism.…
- Man is Gunned Down in Puerto Vallarta in Broad Daylight and Robbed of $250,000 Pesos PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a broad daylight incident that has sent shockwaves through Puerto Vallarta, a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of $250,000 pesos. The brazen robbery occurred around noon on Tuesday, June 13th, in the Las Juntas delegation at the city entrance, stirring public concern over the city's security situation. The…
- 10 Million Pesos Allocated for the Rehabilitation of Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Los Muertos Pier PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, recently toured Los Muertos Pier to supervise the ongoing rehabilitation work. This project, undertaken by the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) of the State Government, has been backed with an investment of 10 million pesos. Los Muertos Pier is one…
- Expats Need to Be Honest, Mexico Isn’t Safe (Opinion) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Can you name any country that is dubbed safe, despite weekly discoveries of over 100 bags filled with human remains scattered across its lands or where international criminal organizations have infiltrated local governments from city council to mayor, governor, local and state police, the military, and the presidency? The answer, astonishingly,…
- Two Puerto Vallarta Police Arrested for Abuse of Power PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Two officers from the Puerto Vallarta Transit and Highway police, identified as Mónica Daniela "N" and José Manuel "N", have been arrested and charged, after allegations of abuse of power and crimes committed in the administration of justice and other branches of public power came to light. The officers have also…
- The Humble Origins of Puerto Vallarta: From Las Peñas to a Global Tourist Destination The Birthplace of Puerto Vallarta: Las Peñas Long before the town's transformation into a popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta, or as it was originally known, Las Peñas de Santa Maria de Guadalupe, began as a humble fishing village. Nestled between towering mountains and a sprawling sea, Las Peñas was home to only a handful of…
- Missing LGBTIQ Activist, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, Found Dead in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic ending to a mysterious disappearance, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, a notable figure within the LGBTIQ and deaf communities of Puerto Vallarta, was found deceased on Monday. The grim discovery was made ten days after the 32-year-old's sudden disappearance following his participation in a local pride march. The deaf activist,…
- How Will El Niño Affect Mexico’s Weather? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico has been experiencing an intense heatwave and a significant decrease in rainfall over the past few days. With the mounting high temperatures and the prolonged dry spell, the question in everyone's mind is, "When will the rains arrive?" Among meteorological reports, one term has begun to gain prominence - "El…
- Puerto Vallarta Ups Public Safety Game with 28 New Units PUERTO VALLARTA - Demonstrating a renewed commitment to the safety and development of the city, Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez unveiled 28 new vehicles for the Directorate of Citizen Security on Monday. This initiative, bolstered by donations from private businesses, aims to foster a safer environment, promoting the city as a vibrant hub for tourism,…