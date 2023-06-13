Man is Gunned Down in Puerto Vallarta in Broad Daylight and Robbed of $250,000 Pesos

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a broad daylight incident that has sent shockwaves through Puerto Vallarta, a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of $250,000 pesos. The brazen robbery occurred around noon on Tuesday, June 13th, in the Las Juntas delegation at the city entrance, stirring public concern over the city's security situation.

The victim had just withdrawn the significant sum from a bank branch located in the area when he was accosted by an armed individual. The robber coerced the man to surrender his money, threatening him with a firearm.

Eyewitness reports . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...