Jalisco Board of Health orders the cancelation of New Year events in Puerto Vallarta

The State Government notified that events that included video mappings, pyrotechnics, and music, which would take place in Puerto Vallarta, were canceled because they did not have the endorsement of the Board of Health to be carried out due to the risk of Covid-19 infections.

This collegiate body in charge of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jalisco did not receive the request by City Council to carry out such events, therefore, given the rebound in cases and the presence of the Ómicron variant, the head of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, the highest health authority in Jalisco, decided to cancel the celebrations.

This decision was communicated to municipal authorities through an official letter – circulars signed by the Secretary of Health so that the necessary adjustments are made and adhere to the indication.

Based on the General Health Law of the State of Jalisco and the DIELAG ACU 091/2021 agreements published in the Official Newspaper on November 11, as well as the provisions of the Governor’s Agreement through which General Care Guidelines are issued to requests for holding events of more than 300 people, restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic published in March 2021, the cancellation of the events is ordered since they do not have the approval of the protocols indicated by specialists.

Likewise, both documents urge the municipal authorities to reinforce the inspection for compliance with these measures in the various lines of business and establishments and, in the event of not complying with the provisions, proceed to the closure or corresponding sanctions.

Massive events continue to be restricted, as well as entertainment activities that by their nature exceed the capacity established by the Board of Health, this call was extended so that all events scheduled for the end of the year were canceled, with the aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The government of Puerto Vallarta has continued to ignore health protocols through holding events that encourage the gathering of more than 300 people, including Dia de Muertos and the current Christmas village on the Malcon.

Today, Mexico recorded more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

