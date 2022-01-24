Jalisco expands the number of hospital beds to deal with COVID-19 increases

Given the increase in hospitalization by COVID-9, the Government of Jalisco reported today that it expanded the number of beds enabled in the State.

The Jalisco Ministry of Health reported that the number of spaces increased from 1,396 to 1,538. However, the authority did not detail in which hospitals the beds were increased.

With this increase in beds, occupancy went from 48.2% to 43.8% with 673 patients affected by the virus.

The Radar Jalisco system updated the number of hospitalized last night and had risen to 48 percent, but by enabling more beds, the percentage of occupancy decreased.

Given the rise in infections, hospitalizations for the virus multiplied almost five times in the first three weeks of this year.

Currently, 673 patients are reported in public hospitals, while on January 1 there were 155.

3,755 more infections were registered yesterday, another record in the state.

The accumulated reached 451,085 people affected in almost two years of the health contingency in Jalisco. In addition, there are 17,846 fatalities in Jalisco.

