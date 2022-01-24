Jalisco expands the number of hospital beds to deal with COVID-19 increases

Given the increase in hospitalization by COVID-9, the Government of Jalisco reported today that it expanded the number of beds enabled in the State.
The Jalisco Ministry of Health reported that the number of spaces increased from 1,396 to 1,538. However, the authority did not detail in which hospitals the beds were increased.
With this increase in beds, occupancy went from 48.2% to 43.8% with 673 patients affected by the virus.
The Radar Jalisco system updated the number of hospitalized last night and had risen to 48 percent, but by enabling more beds, the percentage of occupancy decreased.
Given the rise in infections, hospitalizations for the virus multiplied almost five times in the first three weeks of this year.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.
Currently, 673 patients are reported in public hospitals, while on January 1 there were 155.
3,755 more infections were registered yesterday, another record in the state.
The accumulated reached 451,085 people affected in almost two years of the health contingency in Jalisco. In addition, there are 17,846 fatalities in Jalisco.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel hitman arrested in Puerto Vallarta Agents from the Secretary of National Defense were part of an operation in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, land of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel ( CJNG ) in which they arrested an alleged hitman from the group linked to organized crime. At approximately 4:00 in the morning, they reported that a large number of elements, vehicles,…
- Two Canadians killed in shooting at Xcaret hotel in Quintana Roo Two Canadians were killed Friday and one more wounded in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico’s Caribbean coast, state authorities said. Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of January 22, 2022 This Saturday, January 22, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 4,646,957 total accumulated cases have been confirmed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 303,085 deaths were reported. With these numbers, in…
- Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore in Puerto Vallarta Hundreds of fish washed ashore this Tuesday at Palmares beach, located south of the city of Puerto Vallarta, causing the astonishment of locals. According to fishermen in the area, it is not common to see this species near the beach because they are deep-sea fish, so they believe that some tide brought them to the…
- Hospitalizations in Jalisco due to COVID-19 doubled in the past week With the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, the number of people hospitalized for the virus in the State has doubled, a reminder that while Omicron is showing signs of being less severe, it still poses a threat to public health. According to statistics from the Jalisco Health Secretariat, while epidemiological week…